Cwm LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

