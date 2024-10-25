5,764 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $28.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.83 million, a PE ratio of -204.08, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

