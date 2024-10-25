Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $1.64 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

