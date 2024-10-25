LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $23.76 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

