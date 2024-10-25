Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $73.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,619.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

