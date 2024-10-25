4,965 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 775.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 72.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $31.35 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

