Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Adient has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Adient by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Adient by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,311 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

