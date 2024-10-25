SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

