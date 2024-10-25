NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.68.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.0702905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

