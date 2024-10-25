Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

ERO opened at C$27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.96, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

