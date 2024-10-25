118,492 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 118,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,759,449 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $468.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

