SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $324.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.05 and its 200 day moving average is $313.94. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $231.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

