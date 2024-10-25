AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

