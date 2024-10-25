AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

