AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
See Also
