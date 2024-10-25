SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at $29,074,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $14,626,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,198.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

