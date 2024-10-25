Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FITB FY2025 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

