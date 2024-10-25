SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,849 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $443.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

