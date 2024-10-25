Calibre Mining FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Stifel Canada

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.32.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

