5,709 Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AROW stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,575.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,520. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

