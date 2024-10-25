Capital One Financial Estimates Schlumberger FY2025 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %

SLB stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

