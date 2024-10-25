Stifel Canada Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 852,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

