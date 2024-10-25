SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,195,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,087,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nova by 45.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 28.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $183.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.34. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

