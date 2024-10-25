NRG Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:NRG opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

