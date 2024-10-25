HC Wainwright Comments on Versus Systems FY2025 Earnings

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 8,703.52% and a negative return on equity of 255.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.