FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AFG Issued By Zacks Research

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.54. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFG. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Financial Group by 251.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2,269.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

