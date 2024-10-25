FY2025 EPS Estimates for Integer Cut by Zacks Research

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 69,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

