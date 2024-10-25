What is Cormark’s Estimate for Equinox Gold FY2024 Earnings?

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.4 %
EQX stock opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.67. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.79.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
