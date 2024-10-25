FY2025 EPS Estimates for Methanex Cut by Raymond James

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MX. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Methanex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.85. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$49.21 and a 52 week high of C$74.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dean Richardson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,780.00. In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.00. Also, Director Dean Richardson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,780.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $262,064 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

