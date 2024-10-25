Q3 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.