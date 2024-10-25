Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $20,790,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.1% during the second quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 47,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.38 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

