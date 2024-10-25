Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $526.14 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.38 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average is $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.