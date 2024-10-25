HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRIX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $933,250.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,105 shares of company stock worth $1,507,181 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

