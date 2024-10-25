BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.57. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

