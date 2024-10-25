Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for MHK Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $151.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

