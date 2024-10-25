FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Cut by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Teck Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.