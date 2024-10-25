Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is AQR Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,009,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.