Unisphere Establishment Acquires 84,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Unisphere Establishment’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $197,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.