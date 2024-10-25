Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Capri by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 17.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $429,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

