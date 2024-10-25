Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

ENPH opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.