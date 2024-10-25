Cwm LLC Purchases 2,156 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5,673.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $61.69 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

