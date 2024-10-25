Roth Mkm Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $100.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

