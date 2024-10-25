Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Sector Perform

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

CSGP opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 167.98 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

