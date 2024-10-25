Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTNM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Contineum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CTNM
Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Contineum Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.
About Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.