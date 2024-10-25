Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTNM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Contineum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

