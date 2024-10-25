Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after acquiring an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.