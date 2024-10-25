Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The company’s revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

