Morgan Stanley Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $48.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,328. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

