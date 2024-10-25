Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 726.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Denny’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

