Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $153.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.66% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.26.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.