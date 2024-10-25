Center Lake Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.2% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

