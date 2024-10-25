Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.27.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average is $209.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

