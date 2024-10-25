Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,145.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Apple by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,502,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,542 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $230.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.